Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1624 E GARDENIA Circle
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:27 PM

1624 E GARDENIA Circle

1624 East Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1624 East Gardenia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unique uptown home w/private rear patio. 3 bedrooms are on the ground floor with a central light-filled atrium. No carpet in property. Atrium leads to a loft space, accessed by a spiral staircase, and a closet area with a Murphy Bed. Great room features vaulted ceiling, neutral tile flooring, wet bar, mounted tv, wood-burning fireplace & a formal dining area. Kitchen features white shaker cabinetry w/granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & an eat-in area. Master bedroom features tile flooring, walk-in closet & access to the rear patio. Additional features: inside laundry, 2 car carport, and a skylight. Convenient access to Route 51, Biltmore fashion park, hiking and walking distance to many hot spots. N/S exposure. Across from community pool. Renter Insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 E GARDENIA Circle have any available units?
1624 E GARDENIA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 E GARDENIA Circle have?
Some of 1624 E GARDENIA Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 E GARDENIA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1624 E GARDENIA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 E GARDENIA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1624 E GARDENIA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1624 E GARDENIA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1624 E GARDENIA Circle offers parking.
Does 1624 E GARDENIA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 E GARDENIA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 E GARDENIA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1624 E GARDENIA Circle has a pool.
Does 1624 E GARDENIA Circle have accessible units?
No, 1624 E GARDENIA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 E GARDENIA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 E GARDENIA Circle has units with dishwashers.
