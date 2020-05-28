1624 E GARDENIA Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Unique uptown home w/private rear patio. 3 bedrooms are on the ground floor with a central light-filled atrium. No carpet in property. Atrium leads to a loft space, accessed by a spiral staircase, and a closet area with a Murphy Bed. Great room features vaulted ceiling, neutral tile flooring, wet bar, mounted tv, wood-burning fireplace & a formal dining area. Kitchen features white shaker cabinetry w/granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & an eat-in area. Master bedroom features tile flooring, walk-in closet & access to the rear patio. Additional features: inside laundry, 2 car carport, and a skylight. Convenient access to Route 51, Biltmore fashion park, hiking and walking distance to many hot spots. N/S exposure. Across from community pool. Renter Insurance is required.