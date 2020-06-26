1622 N 17th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fairview Place Historic Gem! Tastefully Appointed Bungalow delights with gorgeous weathered gray wood floors. Kitchen offers dark wood cabinetry, satin marble countertops, open shelving & stainless steel appliance package featuring dishwasher, gas range, new vent hood and refrigerator. Hexagon floor tiles, white tile shower and chrome fixtures in Full Bath. Dual pane windows t/o, newer carpet & window treatments. Indoor laundry room with newer stacked washer/dryer and original milk door! Beautifully landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Detached single-bay garage w/electric opener. Updated roof, water heater and A/C. Front & back entry cameras for real-time viewing with your smartphone or email. Fantastic location close to downtown Phoenix. A charming historic home with a modern touch!