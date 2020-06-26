All apartments in Phoenix
1622 N 17th Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

1622 N 17th Avenue

1622 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1622 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fairview Place Historic Gem! Tastefully Appointed Bungalow delights with gorgeous weathered gray wood floors. Kitchen offers dark wood cabinetry, satin marble countertops, open shelving & stainless steel appliance package featuring dishwasher, gas range, new vent hood and refrigerator. Hexagon floor tiles, white tile shower and chrome fixtures in Full Bath. Dual pane windows t/o, newer carpet & window treatments. Indoor laundry room with newer stacked washer/dryer and original milk door! Beautifully landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Detached single-bay garage w/electric opener. Updated roof, water heater and A/C. Front & back entry cameras for real-time viewing with your smartphone or email. Fantastic location close to downtown Phoenix. A charming historic home with a modern touch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 N 17th Avenue have any available units?
1622 N 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 N 17th Avenue have?
Some of 1622 N 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 N 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1622 N 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 N 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1622 N 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1622 N 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1622 N 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1622 N 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 N 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 N 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1622 N 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1622 N 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1622 N 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 N 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 N 17th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
