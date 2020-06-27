1622 E ROMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious Home with Many Upgrades & Historical Charm Centrally Located Nearby to Madison Park and Access to the 51 Freeway! Kitchen with Lots of Storage, Breakfast Bar & Newer Stainless Steel Appliances with Refrigerator Included. The Home Boast Saltillo TileThroughout, Custom Paint, a Front Living Room, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, 2 large Bedrooms with 2 Updated Baths, Inside Laundry with Washer and Outside Laundry Shed with Dryer, Bonus Room with Ceiling Fan and French Doors Leading to the Mature LandscapedBackyard with Block Fencing. The Front Yard has Low Maintenance Desert Landscaping with a Long Driveway with Room for 4 Car Parking. Don't Miss Out on this Wonderful Home in a Fabulous Location in Madison School District and Two Blocks from the Camelback Corridor!