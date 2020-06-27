All apartments in Phoenix
1622 E ROMA Avenue
1622 E ROMA Avenue

1622 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1622 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Home with Many Upgrades & Historical Charm Centrally Located Nearby to Madison Park and Access to the 51 Freeway! Kitchen with Lots of Storage, Breakfast Bar & Newer Stainless Steel Appliances with Refrigerator Included. The Home Boast Saltillo TileThroughout, Custom Paint, a Front Living Room, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, 2 large Bedrooms with 2 Updated Baths, Inside Laundry with Washer and Outside Laundry Shed with Dryer, Bonus Room with Ceiling Fan and French Doors Leading to the Mature LandscapedBackyard with Block Fencing. The Front Yard has Low Maintenance Desert Landscaping with a Long Driveway with Room for 4 Car Parking. Don't Miss Out on this Wonderful Home in a Fabulous Location in Madison School District and Two Blocks from the Camelback Corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
1622 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 1622 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1622 E ROMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1622 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1622 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1622 E ROMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1622 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1622 E ROMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1622 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1622 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 E ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
