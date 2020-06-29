All apartments in Phoenix
1621 W Tonto
1621 W Tonto

1621 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 West Tonto Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This single story 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment is located at 17th Avenue and Tonto in Phoenix. Open floor plan with new paint throughout, easy to clean tile in all rooms, fridge and washer dryer hookup. With aprx. 1090 s.f. of living space you will find vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and neutral paint throughout. Covered parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the heart of downtown Phoenix. Light rail & easy freeway access. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. Sorry no pets allowed $950 per month $950 refundable deposit $400 non refundable fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 W Tonto have any available units?
1621 W Tonto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 W Tonto have?
Some of 1621 W Tonto's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 W Tonto currently offering any rent specials?
1621 W Tonto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 W Tonto pet-friendly?
No, 1621 W Tonto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1621 W Tonto offer parking?
Yes, 1621 W Tonto offers parking.
Does 1621 W Tonto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 W Tonto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 W Tonto have a pool?
No, 1621 W Tonto does not have a pool.
Does 1621 W Tonto have accessible units?
No, 1621 W Tonto does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 W Tonto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 W Tonto does not have units with dishwashers.
