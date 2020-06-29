1621 W Tonto

Amenities

This single story 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment is located at 17th Avenue and Tonto in Phoenix. Open floor plan with new paint throughout, easy to clean tile in all rooms, fridge and washer dryer hookup. With aprx. 1090 s.f. of living space you will find vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and neutral paint throughout. Covered parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the heart of downtown Phoenix. Light rail & easy freeway access. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. Sorry no pets allowed $950 per month $950 refundable deposit $400 non refundable fee