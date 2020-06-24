All apartments in Phoenix
1621 E GARFIELD Street

1621 East Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 East Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located on the edge of Garfield Historic District, this beautifully renovated 1930's circa built home was torn down to the brick and re-built reflecting the perfect combination of original architectural character and a current Bungalow feel. Home boasts a NEW sparkling quartz pool and incredible detail including original exterior exposed brick, large white framed/encased windows, & Spanish style fireplace. Other upgrades include: dual convection oven, RO system, Nest thermostat, rain shower head in master bath, solar barrier in attic, & variable pool pump w/ an energy efficient ozone oxidation system. The Garfield community is brought to life w/ parks and an eclectic arts scene. Easily walkable to Roosevelt Row & downtown events - sports, music, museums, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 E GARFIELD Street have any available units?
1621 E GARFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 E GARFIELD Street have?
Some of 1621 E GARFIELD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 E GARFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1621 E GARFIELD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 E GARFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1621 E GARFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1621 E GARFIELD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1621 E GARFIELD Street offers parking.
Does 1621 E GARFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 E GARFIELD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 E GARFIELD Street have a pool?
Yes, 1621 E GARFIELD Street has a pool.
Does 1621 E GARFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 1621 E GARFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 E GARFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 E GARFIELD Street has units with dishwashers.
