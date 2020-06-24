1621 E GARFIELD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Located on the edge of Garfield Historic District, this beautifully renovated 1930's circa built home was torn down to the brick and re-built reflecting the perfect combination of original architectural character and a current Bungalow feel. Home boasts a NEW sparkling quartz pool and incredible detail including original exterior exposed brick, large white framed/encased windows, & Spanish style fireplace. Other upgrades include: dual convection oven, RO system, Nest thermostat, rain shower head in master bath, solar barrier in attic, & variable pool pump w/ an energy efficient ozone oxidation system. The Garfield community is brought to life w/ parks and an eclectic arts scene. Easily walkable to Roosevelt Row & downtown events - sports, music, museums, and more!