Phoenix, AZ
1618 East Grove Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:07 PM

1618 East Grove Street

1618 East Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1618 East Grove Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful new home!! Live in this spacious 5 bedroom / 4 bath home located in a gated community! Open floor plan with brand new laminate tile throughout. Large open kitchen features new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range and granite countertops! Spacious master bedroom with double sinks and large walk-in closet. 2-Car garage and covered backyard patio. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! Easy care yard with low-water plants. Very close to shopping and restaurants! You will love this fantastic home!! Sorry, no pets.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 East Grove Street have any available units?
1618 East Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 East Grove Street have?
Some of 1618 East Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 East Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1618 East Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 East Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1618 East Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1618 East Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 1618 East Grove Street offers parking.
Does 1618 East Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 East Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 East Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1618 East Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1618 East Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1618 East Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 East Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 East Grove Street has units with dishwashers.

