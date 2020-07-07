1618 East Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful new home!! Live in this spacious 5 bedroom / 4 bath home located in a gated community! Open floor plan with brand new laminate tile throughout. Large open kitchen features new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range and granite countertops! Spacious master bedroom with double sinks and large walk-in closet. 2-Car garage and covered backyard patio. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! Easy care yard with low-water plants. Very close to shopping and restaurants! You will love this fantastic home!! Sorry, no pets.



