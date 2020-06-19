All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

1614 E PARADISE Lane

1614 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1614 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely adorable home to rent in Moon Valley surrounded by much larger homes! Paradise dead ends to the East. This is a great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings, Formal dining, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 walk in closets, and a wonderful yard and shed out back. This home truly lives large with the great room and is a perfect little home with 2 car garage! It comes with Washer & Dryer, refrigerator, Granite counter tops! Looks like a little cozy cottage! Owner pays for quarterly landscaping maintenance (but it is a low-maintenance landscape)! Hiking and biking blocks away on Lookout Mountain Preserve - just south on 16th Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
1614 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 1614 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1614 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1614 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1614 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1614 E PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 1614 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 E PARADISE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
No, 1614 E PARADISE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1614 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1614 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.
