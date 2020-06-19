1614 E PARADISE Lane

Amenities

Absolutely adorable home to rent in Moon Valley surrounded by much larger homes! Paradise dead ends to the East. This is a great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings, Formal dining, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 walk in closets, and a wonderful yard and shed out back. This home truly lives large with the great room and is a perfect little home with 2 car garage! It comes with Washer & Dryer, refrigerator, Granite counter tops! Looks like a little cozy cottage! Owner pays for quarterly landscaping maintenance (but it is a low-maintenance landscape)! Hiking and biking blocks away on Lookout Mountain Preserve - just south on 16th Street!