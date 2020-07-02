1601 N 13TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled & very spacious three bedroom, two bath home in the historic Palmcroft/Encanto area. Ceramic tile entry, kitchen and hallways, carpeted bedroom and bamboo flooring in the large great room. A secondary bedroom is very large. Wonderful kitchen with alder cabinets, granite counter tops and a huge island. Large laundry/storage room. Nice outside patio areas with raised garden boxes in the small rear yard. Two parking spaces in the garage with alley access plus 1 slab space. Extra nice, so take a look soon. Close to all the downtown and art district activities and eats.