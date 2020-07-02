All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 AM

1601 N 13TH Avenue

1601 N 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1601 N 13th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled & very spacious three bedroom, two bath home in the historic Palmcroft/Encanto area. Ceramic tile entry, kitchen and hallways, carpeted bedroom and bamboo flooring in the large great room. A secondary bedroom is very large. Wonderful kitchen with alder cabinets, granite counter tops and a huge island. Large laundry/storage room. Nice outside patio areas with raised garden boxes in the small rear yard. Two parking spaces in the garage with alley access plus 1 slab space. Extra nice, so take a look soon. Close to all the downtown and art district activities and eats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 N 13TH Avenue have any available units?
1601 N 13TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 N 13TH Avenue have?
Some of 1601 N 13TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 N 13TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1601 N 13TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 N 13TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1601 N 13TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1601 N 13TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1601 N 13TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1601 N 13TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 N 13TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 N 13TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1601 N 13TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1601 N 13TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1601 N 13TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 N 13TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 N 13TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

