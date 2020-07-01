15921 N 19th Dr

Amenities
Charming 3 bed home with POOL in Gated community!! with 2 car garage !! - Charming 3 bedroom home located on a premier lot in prestigious Northgate Resort style gated community. with pool, spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts, and children's playgrounds. Near Bell Rd and the I-17. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers easy living with plenty of living space. Highly upgraded with oversized tile, upgraded cabinetry, two-tone paint. All stainless steel appliances included including washer and dryer. The community is gated and features resort pool, spa, walking trails, pet-friendly, and large common areas...MUST SEE!! children's playground. Conveniently located to area shopping, I-17, & Loop 101.
(RLNE4482428)