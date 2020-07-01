All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

15921 N 19th Dr

15921 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15921 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed home with POOL in Gated community!! with 2 car garage !! - Charming 3 bedroom home located on a premier lot in prestigious Northgate Resort style gated community. with pool, spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts, and children's playgrounds. Near Bell Rd and the I-17. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers easy living with plenty of living space. Highly upgraded with oversized tile, upgraded cabinetry, two-tone paint. All stainless steel appliances included including washer and dryer. The community is gated and features resort pool, spa, walking trails, pet-friendly, and large common areas...MUST SEE!! children's playground. Conveniently located to area shopping, I-17, & Loop 101.

(RLNE4482428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15921 N 19th Dr have any available units?
15921 N 19th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15921 N 19th Dr have?
Some of 15921 N 19th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15921 N 19th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15921 N 19th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15921 N 19th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15921 N 19th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15921 N 19th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15921 N 19th Dr offers parking.
Does 15921 N 19th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15921 N 19th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15921 N 19th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15921 N 19th Dr has a pool.
Does 15921 N 19th Dr have accessible units?
No, 15921 N 19th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15921 N 19th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15921 N 19th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

