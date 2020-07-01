15921 N 19th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Charming 3 bed home with POOL in Gated community!! with 2 car garage !! - Charming 3 bedroom home located on a premier lot in prestigious Northgate Resort style gated community. with pool, spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts, and children's playgrounds. Near Bell Rd and the I-17. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers easy living with plenty of living space. Highly upgraded with oversized tile, upgraded cabinetry, two-tone paint. All stainless steel appliances included including washer and dryer. The community is gated and features resort pool, spa, walking trails, pet-friendly, and large common areas...MUST SEE!! children's playground. Conveniently located to area shopping, I-17, & Loop 101.



(RLNE4482428)