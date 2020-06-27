15862 N 20TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location! Location! Highly desirable location near North Mountain convenient to everything! 3 Bedroom + Den/Office on large corner lot w/RV gate/parking & Mountain View's!!! No HOA, bring your trailers & toys! 1st time rental...*Brand new roof, new interior/exterior paint, all new flooring, remodeled bathrooms w/beautiful tile surrounds, new vanities, plumbing fixtures, new tub, new fans & fixtures, new raised panel doors, updated electrical panel, dual pane windows, new garbage disposal, newer water heater & AC....new lg. interior laundry room added is heated/cooled, wow! Washer/dryer & refrigerator included! Not your typical rental home!