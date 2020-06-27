All apartments in Phoenix
15862 N 20TH Place
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

15862 N 20TH Place

15862 North 20th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15862 North 20th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Location! Highly desirable location near North Mountain convenient to everything! 3 Bedroom + Den/Office on large corner lot w/RV gate/parking & Mountain View's!!! No HOA, bring your trailers & toys! 1st time rental...*Brand new roof, new interior/exterior paint, all new flooring, remodeled bathrooms w/beautiful tile surrounds, new vanities, plumbing fixtures, new tub, new fans & fixtures, new raised panel doors, updated electrical panel, dual pane windows, new garbage disposal, newer water heater & AC....new lg. interior laundry room added is heated/cooled, wow! Washer/dryer & refrigerator included! Not your typical rental home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15862 N 20TH Place have any available units?
15862 N 20TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15862 N 20TH Place have?
Some of 15862 N 20TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15862 N 20TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15862 N 20TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15862 N 20TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15862 N 20TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15862 N 20TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15862 N 20TH Place offers parking.
Does 15862 N 20TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15862 N 20TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15862 N 20TH Place have a pool?
No, 15862 N 20TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 15862 N 20TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15862 N 20TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15862 N 20TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15862 N 20TH Place has units with dishwashers.
