Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

15855 N 18TH Place

15855 North 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15855 North 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful home in a quiet cul-de-sac lot at the base of Lookout Mountain. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home has porcelain wood tile floor throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Very nice eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar & quartz counter tops. Washer & dryer included in a large laundry room with extra shelving. Arizona Room or could be used for an home office, game room or kids play room. This home has a large backyard with a full RV gate & parking. Great location is near shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and easy access to the 51 &101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15855 N 18TH Place have any available units?
15855 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15855 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 15855 N 18TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15855 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15855 N 18TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15855 N 18TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15855 N 18TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15855 N 18TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15855 N 18TH Place offers parking.
Does 15855 N 18TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15855 N 18TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15855 N 18TH Place have a pool?
No, 15855 N 18TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 15855 N 18TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15855 N 18TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15855 N 18TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15855 N 18TH Place has units with dishwashers.
