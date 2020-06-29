15855 N 18TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking

Beautiful home in a quiet cul-de-sac lot at the base of Lookout Mountain. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home has porcelain wood tile floor throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Very nice eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar & quartz counter tops. Washer & dryer included in a large laundry room with extra shelving. Arizona Room or could be used for an home office, game room or kids play room. This home has a large backyard with a full RV gate & parking. Great location is near shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and easy access to the 51 &101 freeways.