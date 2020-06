Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A HARD TO FIND TOWNHOUSE IN A GATED COMMUNITY OF 31 UNITS. THE HOME FEATURES NEWER CARPET, CUSTOM PAINT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EPOXY FLOOR, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A BUILT-IN OFFICE SPACE, AND IS TWO DOORS AWAY FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES WATER,SEWER & GARBAGE SERVICES. HURRY, THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!