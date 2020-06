Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**NEW CARPET & PAINT** 3 Bed + 2 Bath close to the 51 and the 101 freeways! Home has vaulted ceilings, Split floor plan with large master bedroom and bathroom including big walk-in closet and private toilet room. Large open kitchen and great room perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer included!! 2 car garage with opener. Low maintenance back yard includes artificial grass and covered patio. Call now to take a look!