Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

House is currently being painted (interior, and new carpet will also be installed).Very nice, well done. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage. One bedroom downstairs along with full bath. Spacious family room overlooking kitchen. Master bedroom upstairs. Carpeting and tile in all traffic areas. Backyard is private and features pool, covered patio. Rent include refrigerator, washer, dryer and pool services.