THIS IS AN ADULT COMMUNITY-ONE PERSON MUST BE 55+ AND NO ONE UNDER 18 CAN LIVE HERE. Super 2 bedroom 1.75 bath hm nestled in the super community of Northtown. Lg Living Rm, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast/dining area, 2 large bedrooms w/tons of closet space and storage. Peaceful covered back patio with mature fruit trees to enjoy. Community activities throughout the year, community pool and rec center to enjoy. Hurry this one will go fast.