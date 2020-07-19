Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

15621 S. 5th Drive Available 03/08/19 Ahwatukee 3 Bed/2 Bath + Den, Cul de Sac-Views-Fireplace-Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN MARCH 8, 2019



3 Bedrooms/2 Bathroom + Den - 2050 Sq Ft - Located in a Larger Cul-de-Sac, Single Story Ahwatukee Home with Living Room and Fireplace in Family Room which Adjoins to Eat In Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar and Pantry - Master Bedroom has Separate Shower and Tub, Double Sinks and a Walk-In Closet - Mountain Views and Desert Landscaping w/Drip System - Ceiling Fans and Vaulted - Master- Covered Patio and Private Pool w/Pool Chemical Service Included -3 Car Electric Garage.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Up.



DIRECTIONS: CHANDLER & CENTRAL - Take San Tan 202 Freeway Westbound (Turns into Pecos) Turn Right on Desert Foothills Parkway, Left on Chandler Blvd, South on 6th Ave, Left on Mountain Vista, North on 5th Place to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix



SCHOOLS: Kyrene de la Sierra, Kyrene Altadena, Desert Vista High



$1,795.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax Per Month

$1,795.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

Pictures are from a previous listing.



(RLNE1872510)