Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15621 S. 5th Drive

15621 South 5th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15621 South 5th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
15621 S. 5th Drive Available 03/08/19 Ahwatukee 3 Bed/2 Bath + Den, Cul de Sac-Views-Fireplace-Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN MARCH 8, 2019

3 Bedrooms/2 Bathroom + Den - 2050 Sq Ft - Located in a Larger Cul-de-Sac, Single Story Ahwatukee Home with Living Room and Fireplace in Family Room which Adjoins to Eat In Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar and Pantry - Master Bedroom has Separate Shower and Tub, Double Sinks and a Walk-In Closet - Mountain Views and Desert Landscaping w/Drip System - Ceiling Fans and Vaulted - Master- Covered Patio and Private Pool w/Pool Chemical Service Included -3 Car Electric Garage.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Up.

DIRECTIONS: CHANDLER & CENTRAL - Take San Tan 202 Freeway Westbound (Turns into Pecos) Turn Right on Desert Foothills Parkway, Left on Chandler Blvd, South on 6th Ave, Left on Mountain Vista, North on 5th Place to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix

SCHOOLS: Kyrene de la Sierra, Kyrene Altadena, Desert Vista High

$1,795.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax Per Month
$1,795.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
Pictures are from a previous listing.

(RLNE1872510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15621 S. 5th Drive have any available units?
15621 S. 5th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15621 S. 5th Drive have?
Some of 15621 S. 5th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15621 S. 5th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15621 S. 5th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15621 S. 5th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15621 S. 5th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15621 S. 5th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15621 S. 5th Drive offers parking.
Does 15621 S. 5th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15621 S. 5th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15621 S. 5th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15621 S. 5th Drive has a pool.
Does 15621 S. 5th Drive have accessible units?
No, 15621 S. 5th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15621 S. 5th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15621 S. 5th Drive has units with dishwashers.
