15608 N 29TH Avenue

Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bedroom home was has newer tile and carpet throughout. neutral paint. blinds throughout. Newer stove and dishwasher. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer, dryer, fridge and counter top micro are as-is and for tenants convenience. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).