Phoenix, AZ
15608 N 29TH Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

15608 N 29TH Avenue

15608 North 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15608 North 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Estrella Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bedroom home was has newer tile and carpet throughout. neutral paint. blinds throughout. Newer stove and dishwasher. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer, dryer, fridge and counter top micro are as-is and for tenants convenience. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15608 N 29TH Avenue have any available units?
15608 N 29TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15608 N 29TH Avenue have?
Some of 15608 N 29TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 N 29TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15608 N 29TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 N 29TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15608 N 29TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15608 N 29TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 15608 N 29TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15608 N 29TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15608 N 29TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 N 29TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 15608 N 29TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15608 N 29TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15608 N 29TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 N 29TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15608 N 29TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
