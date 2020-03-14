All apartments in Phoenix
15550 South 5th Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

15550 South 5th Avenue

15550 S 5th Ave · (480) 351-3855
Location

15550 S 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
SHORT TERM FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Experience the best of Ahwatukee in this comfortable and quiet 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo! Recently remodeled with plenty of room to comfortably accommodate up to 4 guests, this condo is the perfect couple's peaceful retreat or small family looking for adventure and entertainment!! The kitchen is fully equipped for full meals and quick snacks, or enjoy the beautiful mountain views while grilling on the patio. You won't want to miss seeing one of Arizona's best known sunsets from the patio.

Amenities that include a Sparkling Heated Community Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ grills, Fitness Room, Club House, and Theater! Even though you may never feel like leaving this delightful community, you'll quickly find that this condo is in the perfect location with easy access to the entire Valley of the Sun!! From here you're just minutes from everything. Whether you plan on checking out some spring training baseball, wandering museums, golfing, shopping, hiking, or just lounging by the pool, this condo and complex location offers it all!

Please call for season rates and availability 480.351.8888 or 602.775.5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15550 South 5th Avenue have any available units?
15550 South 5th Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15550 South 5th Avenue have?
Some of 15550 South 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15550 South 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15550 South 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15550 South 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15550 South 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15550 South 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 15550 South 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15550 South 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15550 South 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15550 South 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15550 South 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 15550 South 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15550 South 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15550 South 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15550 South 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
