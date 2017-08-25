1547 W Hazelwood St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/909e2330b3 ---- Phoenix Townhomes Beauty with 32.5 and a Sauna! This is a great community with mature trees and landscaping great to walk through! Enjoy the community pool situated in the center of the community! It doesn't get better until you walk through the front door of this completely remodeled home! Completely updated with light wood laminate flooring on the first floor, stylish accent curtains, spacious living room, half bath and new kitchen complete with center island! Bright and light, with can lighting thoughout! Stainless steel Oven/Range/Microwave and Dishwasher, plus the laundry area is perfectly accessible with front load washer/dryer. The home offers so much space and is pure comfort! The bedrooms are all upstairs, two guest rooms with an accompanying guest bathroom. The master ensuite is the perfect place to relax after a long day! The new and upgraded bathroom with walk in tiled shower, a separate freestanding tub plus a sauna! This place is stunning and available now! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Phoenix Townhomes AREA INFORMATION: Near Uptown and Melrose Districts - Best of both worlds; Lightrail is nearby FLOORING: wood laminate / carpet / tile GARAGE/PARKING: carport - 2 assigned spaces adjacent to the homes/patio KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: front load washer/dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1967 YARD: Back is patio - bricked Additional Amenities: Community has clubhouse, pool and green belt areas surrounding the community ammenties. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



