1545 W Roosevelt St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

1545 W Roosevelt St

1545 West Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1545 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ceb41800c6 ---- One bedroom apartment located in a cozy little complex Close to Grand Ave art district as well as bus and light rail routes. Enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Must be adult fixed and friendly. Additional $25 rent and $300 deposit apply. Rent includes electric, water, sewer and trash. No need to worry about your electric and water bills and what they might be. No need to put down large deposits to get utilities established. They are INCLUDED in the rent! This is a must see! Summary of Requirements 2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations. Income 2.5-3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease. Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500. Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application. We check criminal records. Ask us for further information. Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours? Move-In Costs First Full Month?s rent plus 2% administrative fee and applicable taxes Full Security Deposit $125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee $125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 W Roosevelt St have any available units?
1545 W Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1545 W Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
1545 W Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 W Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 W Roosevelt St is pet friendly.
Does 1545 W Roosevelt St offer parking?
No, 1545 W Roosevelt St does not offer parking.
Does 1545 W Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 W Roosevelt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 W Roosevelt St have a pool?
No, 1545 W Roosevelt St does not have a pool.
Does 1545 W Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 1545 W Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 W Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 W Roosevelt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 W Roosevelt St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1545 W Roosevelt St has units with air conditioning.
