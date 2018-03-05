1545 E SIERRA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL RENTAL, with mountain views! Snuggled close to the mountain next to the Pointe, this contemporary home has an open floorplan with soaring ceilings, the 2nd level walkway overlooks the 1s floor. Large kitchen with island, lots of cabinets, open to a huge great room with natural light shining through the over-sized arcadia door looking over lush green grass, mature trees and a sparkling blue pool with multiple water features and jacuzzi! Master bath has separate slate tub and shower and spacious closet, secondary bedrooms share a jack and Jill bath, further down the hall is an inviting, open, loft, den or office. Backyard is oversized, has beautiful views and artsy touches that simply compliment this property! All this and furniture is included too! No pets, please