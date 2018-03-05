All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1545 E SIERRA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1545 E SIERRA Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

1545 E SIERRA Street

1545 East Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1545 East Sierra Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL, with mountain views! Snuggled close to the mountain next to the Pointe, this contemporary home has an open floorplan with soaring ceilings, the 2nd level walkway overlooks the 1s floor. Large kitchen with island, lots of cabinets, open to a huge great room with natural light shining through the over-sized arcadia door looking over lush green grass, mature trees and a sparkling blue pool with multiple water features and jacuzzi! Master bath has separate slate tub and shower and spacious closet, secondary bedrooms share a jack and Jill bath, further down the hall is an inviting, open, loft, den or office. Backyard is oversized, has beautiful views and artsy touches that simply compliment this property! All this and furniture is included too! No pets, please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 E SIERRA Street have any available units?
1545 E SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 E SIERRA Street have?
Some of 1545 E SIERRA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 E SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1545 E SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 E SIERRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1545 E SIERRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1545 E SIERRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1545 E SIERRA Street offers parking.
Does 1545 E SIERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 E SIERRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 E SIERRA Street have a pool?
Yes, 1545 E SIERRA Street has a pool.
Does 1545 E SIERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 1545 E SIERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 E SIERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 E SIERRA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College