All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1533 West Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1533 West Pierce Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1533 West Pierce Street

1533 West Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1533 West Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Brand NEW shipping container apartments!! 3 units available. 2 bed, 1 bath, White Quartz counters, stainless appliances, in unit laundry, hard wood floors and metal accent walls make this a unique space to call home. 9 foot ceilings make this space feel large, modern and warm. Very efficient units with LED lighting throughout make energy bills very low!! All conveniently located in walking distance to Downtown Phx, coffee shops, restaurants and light rail. Completion and move in dates will be June 2018.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 West Pierce Street have any available units?
1533 West Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 West Pierce Street have?
Some of 1533 West Pierce Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 West Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1533 West Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 West Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1533 West Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1533 West Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 1533 West Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1533 West Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 West Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 West Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 1533 West Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1533 West Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 1533 West Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 West Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 West Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College