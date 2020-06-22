1533 West Pierce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed

Brand NEW shipping container apartments!! 3 units available. 2 bed, 1 bath, White Quartz counters, stainless appliances, in unit laundry, hard wood floors and metal accent walls make this a unique space to call home. 9 foot ceilings make this space feel large, modern and warm. Very efficient units with LED lighting throughout make energy bills very low!! All conveniently located in walking distance to Downtown Phx, coffee shops, restaurants and light rail. Completion and move in dates will be June 2018.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.