1526 W Willetta St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome home to your cozy 777 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a large backyard (available during the 2nd week of July, 2020). This charming home was built in 1936 on 0.161 acres (a 7,018 SqFt lot) in the F. Q. Story Historic District of Phoenix's Central City Village. Enjoy upgraded interior while appreciating the historic charm. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cherrywood cabinetry, real hardwood with neutral carpeting and tile flooring, as well as custom tile work in the bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups are available in your separate laundry room and don't forget the fireplace in the living room. The Arizona State Fairgrounds is only 6 blocks away and you'll enjoy driving to the Encanto Park and Golf Course in 5 minutes. Access Grand Ave and the I-10 in just 2 minutes. Welcome to the Story Addition Plat subdivision in fantastic Phoenix!