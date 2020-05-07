All apartments in Phoenix
1526 W Willetta St

1526 West Willetta Street · (602) 614-5590
Location

1526 West Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Amenities

Welcome home to your cozy 777 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a large backyard (available during the 2nd week of July, 2020). This charming home was built in 1936 on 0.161 acres (a 7,018 SqFt lot) in the F. Q. Story Historic District of Phoenix's Central City Village. Enjoy upgraded interior while appreciating the historic charm. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cherrywood cabinetry, real hardwood with neutral carpeting and tile flooring, as well as custom tile work in the bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups are available in your separate laundry room and don't forget the fireplace in the living room. The Arizona State Fairgrounds is only 6 blocks away and you'll enjoy driving to the Encanto Park and Golf Course in 5 minutes. Access Grand Ave and the I-10 in just 2 minutes. Welcome to the Story Addition Plat subdivision in fantastic Phoenix!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 W Willetta St have any available units?
1526 W Willetta St has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 W Willetta St have?
Some of 1526 W Willetta St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 W Willetta St currently offering any rent specials?
1526 W Willetta St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 W Willetta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 W Willetta St is pet friendly.
Does 1526 W Willetta St offer parking?
No, 1526 W Willetta St does not offer parking.
Does 1526 W Willetta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 W Willetta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 W Willetta St have a pool?
No, 1526 W Willetta St does not have a pool.
Does 1526 W Willetta St have accessible units?
No, 1526 W Willetta St does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 W Willetta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 W Willetta St has units with dishwashers.
