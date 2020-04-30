All apartments in Phoenix
15219 N 51 Place

15219 N 51st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15219 N 51st Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous home! Very highly remodeled property with top of the line upgrades. You will be surprised to walk in this charming home that features the best of the best. Custom high end fixtures throughout, from the imported granite to upgraded doors, cooper sinks, designer paint and tile work. Enjoy this lovely backyard that wraps around the house. Sparkling pebble tec pool with a water fall. So much character, warmth and comfort. Tenant to maintain landscaping, pool service and pest control!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15219 N 51 Place have any available units?
15219 N 51 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15219 N 51 Place have?
Some of 15219 N 51 Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15219 N 51 Place currently offering any rent specials?
15219 N 51 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15219 N 51 Place pet-friendly?
No, 15219 N 51 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15219 N 51 Place offer parking?
No, 15219 N 51 Place does not offer parking.
Does 15219 N 51 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15219 N 51 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15219 N 51 Place have a pool?
Yes, 15219 N 51 Place has a pool.
Does 15219 N 51 Place have accessible units?
No, 15219 N 51 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15219 N 51 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15219 N 51 Place has units with dishwashers.
