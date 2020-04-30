15219 N 51 Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fabulous home! Very highly remodeled property with top of the line upgrades. You will be surprised to walk in this charming home that features the best of the best. Custom high end fixtures throughout, from the imported granite to upgraded doors, cooper sinks, designer paint and tile work. Enjoy this lovely backyard that wraps around the house. Sparkling pebble tec pool with a water fall. So much character, warmth and comfort. Tenant to maintain landscaping, pool service and pest control!