Phoenix, AZ
15215 S 14th Pl
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

15215 S 14th Pl

15215 South 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15215 South 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
15215 S. 14th Place Available 06/01/19 Mountain Preserve Privacy in the Amazing Ahwatukee Foothills!! 4 Bedroom+Office+Loft, 2.75 Baths, beautiful home w/lots of storage. Full home water filter system. Whirlpool spa, double sinks, and separate shower in master bathroom, which overlooks the mountain. All appliances (frig w/water & ice, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer, dryer). Backyard is on the mountain preserve, with fountain, covered patio, and gorgeous artificial grass (great for kids). Second floor patio off master bedroom. 2 car garage racks & shelving. Next to the cul-de-sac in block watch community. Walking distance to hiking and biking trails. This home offers privacy, serenity, and gorgeous views from family room window, in a great neighborhood, within the top rated Kyrene School District!! Renter pays for trash, sewer, cable tv, landscaping, electricity, and water. Please ensure that you have great credit. Finder's fee for realtor who identifies the tenant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4552614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15215 S 14th Pl have any available units?
15215 S 14th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15215 S 14th Pl have?
Some of 15215 S 14th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15215 S 14th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15215 S 14th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15215 S 14th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15215 S 14th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15215 S 14th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15215 S 14th Pl offers parking.
Does 15215 S 14th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15215 S 14th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15215 S 14th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 15215 S 14th Pl has a pool.
Does 15215 S 14th Pl have accessible units?
No, 15215 S 14th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15215 S 14th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15215 S 14th Pl has units with dishwashers.
