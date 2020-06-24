15215 S 14th Pl

Amenities

15215 S. 14th Place Available 06/01/19 Mountain Preserve Privacy in the Amazing Ahwatukee Foothills!! 4 Bedroom+Office+Loft, 2.75 Baths, beautiful home w/lots of storage. Full home water filter system. Whirlpool spa, double sinks, and separate shower in master bathroom, which overlooks the mountain. All appliances (frig w/water & ice, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer, dryer). Backyard is on the mountain preserve, with fountain, covered patio, and gorgeous artificial grass (great for kids). Second floor patio off master bedroom. 2 car garage racks & shelving. Next to the cul-de-sac in block watch community. Walking distance to hiking and biking trails. This home offers privacy, serenity, and gorgeous views from family room window, in a great neighborhood, within the top rated Kyrene School District!! Renter pays for trash, sewer, cable tv, landscaping, electricity, and water. Please ensure that you have great credit. Finder's fee for realtor who identifies the tenant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4552614)