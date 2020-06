Amenities

Close to freeways, both I-10 and San Tan 202. Many restaurants and shopping close by. Immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with fenced heated pool and spa. One bedroom and full bath down stairs. New carpet and paint. Kitchen has granite counters. all appliances included. spacious formal living room plus family room