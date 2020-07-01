All apartments in Phoenix
1516 E WINDSOR Avenue

1516 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Thoughtfully renovated with a modern touch. You'll love this location ~ 12 min to the airport ~ Enjoy famous Bario Cafe (end of the block), also near Casa Corazon, Tuck Shop, Urban Cookies, Ocotillo, Ollie Vaughn's and much more. A short ride from downtown spots like Stand Up Live, & Phoenix Convention Center. At the house enjoy 2 private bedrooms, the master has a wonderful soaking tub and huge closet, the 2nd bedroom is generous size also with large closet and desk with available printer. Full house, private back yard and parking for 2 to 3 cars. Fully remodeled and ready for you to come relax and enjoy yourself. Pet friendly. *Base price shown, utility caps apply. Ask for specials, short term available. Price depends on length & season & can change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
1516 E WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 E WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 E WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

