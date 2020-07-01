1516 E WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Thoughtfully renovated with a modern touch. You'll love this location ~ 12 min to the airport ~ Enjoy famous Bario Cafe (end of the block), also near Casa Corazon, Tuck Shop, Urban Cookies, Ocotillo, Ollie Vaughn's and much more. A short ride from downtown spots like Stand Up Live, & Phoenix Convention Center. At the house enjoy 2 private bedrooms, the master has a wonderful soaking tub and huge closet, the 2nd bedroom is generous size also with large closet and desk with available printer. Full house, private back yard and parking for 2 to 3 cars. Fully remodeled and ready for you to come relax and enjoy yourself. Pet friendly. *Base price shown, utility caps apply. Ask for specials, short term available. Price depends on length & season & can change without notice.