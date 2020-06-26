All apartments in Phoenix
1515 E BLOCH Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1515 E BLOCH Road

1515 East Bloch Road · No Longer Available
Location

1515 East Bloch Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Lovey 4 bedroom in great community centrally located to downtown Phoenix. Perfect home for entertaining. Formal dining room outside of eat in kitchen with kitchen island. All bedrooms and laundry room located upstairs making it convenient on laundry days. All you need in a home. Don't miss out on this wonderful 4 bedroom find. HOA takes care of front landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 E BLOCH Road have any available units?
1515 E BLOCH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 E BLOCH Road have?
Some of 1515 E BLOCH Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 E BLOCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E BLOCH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E BLOCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 1515 E BLOCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1515 E BLOCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 1515 E BLOCH Road offers parking.
Does 1515 E BLOCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E BLOCH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E BLOCH Road have a pool?
No, 1515 E BLOCH Road does not have a pool.
Does 1515 E BLOCH Road have accessible units?
No, 1515 E BLOCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E BLOCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 E BLOCH Road has units with dishwashers.
