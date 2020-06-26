1515 E BLOCH Road

Lovey 4 bedroom in great community centrally located to downtown Phoenix. Perfect home for entertaining. Formal dining room outside of eat in kitchen with kitchen island. All bedrooms and laundry room located upstairs making it convenient on laundry days. All you need in a home. Don't miss out on this wonderful 4 bedroom find. HOA takes care of front landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
