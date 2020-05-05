All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15039 N 19TH WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15039 N 19TH WAY
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

15039 N 19TH WAY

15039 North 19th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15039 North 19th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed # Bath Hill Side Home With POOL & VIEWS!!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN VIEWS

Search no more! You've found the most highly updated and renovated home in Lookout Mountain. Situated on an elevated view lot overlooking the city of Phoenix and its mountain ranges, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has it all. Remodeled from head to toe with a designer's touch that will make you want to sell your current home to get into this one! Block construction, very energy efficient, and an antique/white wash finish that looks incredible. The interior is immaculate from the custom flooring, to the cabinetry, counter tops, backslashes, color palette, everything! Welcome home! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.

Cross Streets: GREENWAY PARKWAY AND 20th ST Directions: South on 20th. West on Karen. South on 19th to your hillside home!

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5053732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15039 N 19TH WAY have any available units?
15039 N 19TH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15039 N 19TH WAY have?
Some of 15039 N 19TH WAY's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15039 N 19TH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15039 N 19TH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15039 N 19TH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 15039 N 19TH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 15039 N 19TH WAY offer parking?
No, 15039 N 19TH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 15039 N 19TH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15039 N 19TH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15039 N 19TH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 15039 N 19TH WAY has a pool.
Does 15039 N 19TH WAY have accessible units?
No, 15039 N 19TH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15039 N 19TH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 15039 N 19TH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College