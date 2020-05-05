15039 N 19TH WAY

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed # Bath Hill Side Home With POOL & VIEWS!!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN VIEWS



Search no more! You've found the most highly updated and renovated home in Lookout Mountain. Situated on an elevated view lot overlooking the city of Phoenix and its mountain ranges, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has it all. Remodeled from head to toe with a designer's touch that will make you want to sell your current home to get into this one! Block construction, very energy efficient, and an antique/white wash finish that looks incredible. The interior is immaculate from the custom flooring, to the cabinetry, counter tops, backslashes, color palette, everything! Welcome home! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.



Cross Streets: GREENWAY PARKWAY AND 20th ST Directions: South on 20th. West on Karen. South on 19th to your hillside home!



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5053732)