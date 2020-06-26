All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
14841 N. 42nd Pl
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

14841 N. 42nd Pl

14841 North 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14841 North 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
14841 N. 42nd Pl Available 06/17/20 14841 N. 42nd Pl - NOT AVAILABLE TO SEE UNTIL 6/17/20. Perfect Home in a great neighborhood off of 44th St & Greenway. This 4 bedroom 2 bath house sits in a cul de sac, has a pool and a 3 car garage. Inside you have a formal living room and a family room off the kitchen with high ceilings. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances. Kitchen Island and walk in pantry. Master bedroom Travertine shower with garden tub and Double sink vanity and don't forget the large walk in closet.Washer and dryer. Shutters and blinds throughout. Outside covered patio for entertaining friends after swimming in the fenced in, pebbletech pool. Pool Service included in the rent. It's a single story and this house is inviting please call Julie at 480-966-2170 for viewing. Apply on www.sundialaz.com

Security Deposit is $2000, Pet fee is $300 (breed restrictions apply), Application Fee $20 each adult. Apply on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 650. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant.

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

(RLNE1836767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14841 N. 42nd Pl have any available units?
14841 N. 42nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14841 N. 42nd Pl have?
Some of 14841 N. 42nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14841 N. 42nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14841 N. 42nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14841 N. 42nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14841 N. 42nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14841 N. 42nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14841 N. 42nd Pl offers parking.
Does 14841 N. 42nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14841 N. 42nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14841 N. 42nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14841 N. 42nd Pl has a pool.
Does 14841 N. 42nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 14841 N. 42nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14841 N. 42nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14841 N. 42nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
