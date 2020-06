Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

This home is calling your name! Fall in love with the wood-style tile flooring in the formal living, dining, and kitchen areas. Enjoy cooking in the updated kitchen features including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stretch your legs and relax in one of the spacious bedrooms, or lounge on the oversized backyard patio. Show ths home to your client today!