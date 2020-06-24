All apartments in Phoenix
14652 S 7TH Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

14652 S 7TH Place

14652 South 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14652 South 7th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, fully furnished, turn key ready home. Upgrades throughout! Salt water pool (can be heated with purchased propane) with pool and landscaping services included. Home backs up to the mountain, making it feel like your own private resort! Kitchen features upgraded appliances, including a wine refrigerator. All furnishings in home will remain. Some textiles/linens may vary from photos. The photos show how gorgeous this home is! Don't let your clients pass this one up, it is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14652 S 7TH Place have any available units?
14652 S 7TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14652 S 7TH Place have?
Some of 14652 S 7TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14652 S 7TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
14652 S 7TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14652 S 7TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 14652 S 7TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14652 S 7TH Place offer parking?
No, 14652 S 7TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 14652 S 7TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14652 S 7TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14652 S 7TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 14652 S 7TH Place has a pool.
Does 14652 S 7TH Place have accessible units?
No, 14652 S 7TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14652 S 7TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14652 S 7TH Place has units with dishwashers.
