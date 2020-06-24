14652 S 7TH Place

Amenities

Beautiful, fully furnished, turn key ready home. Upgrades throughout! Salt water pool (can be heated with purchased propane) with pool and landscaping services included. Home backs up to the mountain, making it feel like your own private resort! Kitchen features upgraded appliances, including a wine refrigerator. All furnishings in home will remain. Some textiles/linens may vary from photos. The photos show how gorgeous this home is! Don't let your clients pass this one up, it is a must see!