All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue

1461 East Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1461 East Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find single level, 3 bed, 2 bath home on an OVERSIZED 15,000 sf CORNER lot with a HUGE backyard and views of Lookout Mountain. Kitchen has extended counters, large island that can be used as a breakfast bar, upgraded oak cabinets, Lazy Susan, separate pantry, and room for a dining table. Dual vanity in master bath with large walk-in closet plus a linen closet, separate tub and shower. Master bedroom has French doors that open up into the backyard and is split from the other two bedrooms. Security doors on the front and back with an RV gate. Low maintenance desert landscaping. Garage has a work station and sink. Neutral paint on all walls. Large storage shed in the backyard. Close and easy access to the 101. This house is a must-see and is neat, clean and move-in ready. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue have any available units?
1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue have?
Some of 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 E CHARLESTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College