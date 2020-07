Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Nicely Remoded Phoenix Home - This is a rare find, this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home (multifamily property). There are 4 units and this one is not contacted to the other homes. Close to downtown Phoenix and all the excitement with city life. Call Pati Iseman to see home 602-339-1440



(RLNE4286724)