Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill

NESTLED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE KIERLAND AREA. THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND HAS A GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. THIS HOME PROVIDES ENOUGH SPACE FOR EVERYONE! EXTRA LARGE PREMIUM LOT IS VERY PRIVATE. ENJOY THE BACKYARD WITH A FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO, OUTDOOR SHOWER, SPARKLING HEATED POOL, BBQ GRILL, POOL TABLE AND MORE. TO MUCH TO LIST. RATE SHOWN IS FOR A YEAR LEASE. CALL FOR SHORTER TERMS RATES. MUST SEE!