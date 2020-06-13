14415 N 62ND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool putting green

FULLY FURNISHED-TURN KEY! Convenient location near TPC and Barrett Jackson (85254) Enjoy all that Scottsdale offers with restaurants, shopping and golf nearby. Completely remodeled with a brand new pool and patio Equipped with top of the line everything including flat screen TV's, like new appliances and premium washer and dryer. This gorgeous home boasts all new flooring. Beautifully updated kitchen with Maple cabinetry, Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom country sink, hand-painted tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and fantastic double French doors to the patio. Chip and putt in the backyard with a 3 hole Putting Green!! Entertain in style under the extended covered patio w/sun drapes and flat screen TV.