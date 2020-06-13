All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:13 AM

14415 N 62ND Street

14415 North 62nd Street · (602) 692-6027
Location

14415 North 62nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
FULLY FURNISHED-TURN KEY! Convenient location near TPC and Barrett Jackson (85254) Enjoy all that Scottsdale offers with restaurants, shopping and golf nearby. Completely remodeled with a brand new pool and patio Equipped with top of the line everything including flat screen TV's, like new appliances and premium washer and dryer. This gorgeous home boasts all new flooring. Beautifully updated kitchen with Maple cabinetry, Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom country sink, hand-painted tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and fantastic double French doors to the patio. Chip and putt in the backyard with a 3 hole Putting Green!! Entertain in style under the extended covered patio w/sun drapes and flat screen TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 N 62ND Street have any available units?
14415 N 62ND Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14415 N 62ND Street have?
Some of 14415 N 62ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 N 62ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
14415 N 62ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 N 62ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 14415 N 62ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14415 N 62ND Street offer parking?
No, 14415 N 62ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 14415 N 62ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14415 N 62ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 N 62ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 14415 N 62ND Street has a pool.
Does 14415 N 62ND Street have accessible units?
No, 14415 N 62ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 N 62ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14415 N 62ND Street has units with dishwashers.
