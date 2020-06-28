14408 North 36th Avenue

Amenities

Home opens to a very spacious living room that flows right into the kitchen with gorgeous wood cabinets and dark countertops with huge island/ breakfast bar. Large master bedroom and bathroom, separate tub and tiled shower! Large bedrooms with ceiling fans through out. This home is sitting on a large lot with ample parking space and an RV gate! This delightful community is close to fine dining, shopping, great schools, and close to multiple freeways.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 Dogs Max Under 35 lbs- No Cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.