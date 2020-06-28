All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14408 North 36th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14408 North 36th Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:18 PM

14408 North 36th Avenue

14408 North 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14408 North 36th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home opens to a very spacious living room that flows right into the kitchen with gorgeous wood cabinets and dark countertops with huge island/ breakfast bar. Large master bedroom and bathroom, separate tub and tiled shower! Large bedrooms with ceiling fans through out. This home is sitting on a large lot with ample parking space and an RV gate! This delightful community is close to fine dining, shopping, great schools, and close to multiple freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 Dogs Max Under 35 lbs- No Cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14408 North 36th Avenue have any available units?
14408 North 36th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 14408 North 36th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14408 North 36th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14408 North 36th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14408 North 36th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14408 North 36th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14408 North 36th Avenue offers parking.
Does 14408 North 36th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14408 North 36th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14408 North 36th Avenue have a pool?
No, 14408 North 36th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14408 North 36th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14408 North 36th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14408 North 36th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14408 North 36th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14408 North 36th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14408 North 36th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College