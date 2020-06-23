1438 E Polk St

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 5 Bedroom In Historic District - This gorgeous 5 bedroom has been remodeled and updated. Large living room with fireplace, and formal dining room. New energy efficient windows plus all new blinds. Kitchen has all new counters, cabinets and appliances. Large master bedroom plus one other bedroom and laundry room. All of this is on the main floor, and there are 3 bedrooms on lower level. Ceiling fans in every room. Off street parking.



There is a one bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor, also completely remodeled. It has a separate entrance and deck. It can be rented along with the house if additional space is needed. Rent is $400 plus $50 for utilities.



Monthly charge for water is $125 in addition to rent. Property may be sub-metered at a later date. If so, tenant will be charged for actual meter usage.



$100 Placement Fee

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

2.3% City Tax

$125 Monthly Water Charge ($175 for both units)

$1400 Deposit + $400 for Upstairs Apt.



