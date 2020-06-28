All apartments in Phoenix
1438 E Diamond St
1438 E Diamond St

1438 East Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Garfield
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1438 East Diamond Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Quiet, charming oasis in the heart of downtown Phoenix and Garfield Historic District. Spanish colonial style house with Mexican tile throughout. Beautiful patio space looks onto flowering garden. Friendly neighbors and safe neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 E Diamond St have any available units?
1438 E Diamond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1438 E Diamond St currently offering any rent specials?
1438 E Diamond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 E Diamond St pet-friendly?
No, 1438 E Diamond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1438 E Diamond St offer parking?
No, 1438 E Diamond St does not offer parking.
Does 1438 E Diamond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 E Diamond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 E Diamond St have a pool?
No, 1438 E Diamond St does not have a pool.
Does 1438 E Diamond St have accessible units?
No, 1438 E Diamond St does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 E Diamond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 E Diamond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 E Diamond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 E Diamond St does not have units with air conditioning.
