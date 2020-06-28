1438 East Diamond Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Garfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quiet, charming oasis in the heart of downtown Phoenix and Garfield Historic District. Spanish colonial style house with Mexican tile throughout. Beautiful patio space looks onto flowering garden. Friendly neighbors and safe neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1438 E Diamond St have any available units?
1438 E Diamond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1438 E Diamond St currently offering any rent specials?
1438 E Diamond St is not currently offering any rent specials.