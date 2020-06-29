All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1437 E Polk St # 1
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

1437 E Polk St # 1

1437 East Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

1437 East Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and experience this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home built in 1916. Interior has recently been fully remodeled with new kitchen, new flooring, new paint, and new bathroom. Modern touches throughout. Don't delay because this home will not last long!
One Small Pet Considered with applicable pet deposit. Refrigerator may be provided upon request by an approved applicant.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities including a $46 monthly water fee. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 E Polk St # 1 have any available units?
1437 E Polk St # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1437 E Polk St # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1437 E Polk St # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 E Polk St # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 E Polk St # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1437 E Polk St # 1 offer parking?
No, 1437 E Polk St # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1437 E Polk St # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 E Polk St # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 E Polk St # 1 have a pool?
No, 1437 E Polk St # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1437 E Polk St # 1 have accessible units?
No, 1437 E Polk St # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 E Polk St # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 E Polk St # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 E Polk St # 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 E Polk St # 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
