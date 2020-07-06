1436 E MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful single family home maintains the beautiful charm of the Historic Coronado District, yet has such stunning mid-century modern vibes and French Country coziness. The marble countertops found in the kitchen & bathrooms creates a feel of refinement, and the backyard is perfect for entertaining & playing as the swing set and pool make it an oasis for all ages. The attached 2 car garage allows for easy access into the home, and has plenty of room for all your storage. Available for move in January 1st, 2020.