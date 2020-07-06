All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

1436 E MONTE VISTA Road

1436 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

1436 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful single family home maintains the beautiful charm of the Historic Coronado District, yet has such stunning mid-century modern vibes and French Country coziness. The marble countertops found in the kitchen & bathrooms creates a feel of refinement, and the backyard is perfect for entertaining & playing as the swing set and pool make it an oasis for all ages. The attached 2 car garage allows for easy access into the home, and has plenty of room for all your storage. Available for move in January 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
1436 E MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1436 E MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 E MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.

