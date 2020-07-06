1436 E MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities
This beautiful single family home maintains the beautiful charm of the Historic Coronado District, yet has such stunning mid-century modern vibes and French Country coziness. The marble countertops found in the kitchen & bathrooms creates a feel of refinement, and the backyard is perfect for entertaining & playing as the swing set and pool make it an oasis for all ages. The attached 2 car garage allows for easy access into the home, and has plenty of room for all your storage. Available for move in January 1st, 2020.