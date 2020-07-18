14264 S 12TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This home has it all! Location, Layout, and Upgrades. On the Preserve with awesome views behind. Very quiet street. 5 min walk to excelling Kyrene schools. Huge bright kitchen has slab granite,large island. Spacious sunken family room w/fireplace. Master has private balcony with mountain views and dual dressing rooms. Sheltered patio with a stunning view. Beautiful pool/spa w/rock feature, diagonal tile, vaulted ceilings, skylights, niches & plant shelves. Stainless steel appliances. House has new interior paint. Includes pool and gardening service. A Must See! Owner is an AZ Realtor.