14264 S 12TH Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:44 PM

14264 S 12TH Street

14264 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14264 South 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This home has it all! Location, Layout, and Upgrades. On the Preserve with awesome views behind. Very quiet street. 5 min walk to excelling Kyrene schools. Huge bright kitchen has slab granite,large island. Spacious sunken family room w/fireplace. Master has private balcony with mountain views and dual dressing rooms. Sheltered patio with a stunning view. Beautiful pool/spa w/rock feature, diagonal tile, vaulted ceilings, skylights, niches & plant shelves. Stainless steel appliances. House has new interior paint. Includes pool and gardening service. A Must See! Owner is an AZ Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14264 S 12TH Street have any available units?
14264 S 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14264 S 12TH Street have?
Some of 14264 S 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14264 S 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14264 S 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14264 S 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14264 S 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14264 S 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 14264 S 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 14264 S 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14264 S 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14264 S 12TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 14264 S 12TH Street has a pool.
Does 14264 S 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14264 S 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14264 S 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14264 S 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
