Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

14247 N. 37th Place

14247 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14247 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1064 square feet in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, master bedroom, ceiling fan, window coverings throughout, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 1 car carport, covered patio, storage room and grass landscaping.

Cross Streets: Greenway/36th Street
Directions: South on 36th St, East on Acoma Dr, South on 37th Pl to the home on the Left

(RLNE4982872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14247 N. 37th Place have any available units?
14247 N. 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14247 N. 37th Place have?
Some of 14247 N. 37th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14247 N. 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14247 N. 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14247 N. 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 14247 N. 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14247 N. 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14247 N. 37th Place offers parking.
Does 14247 N. 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14247 N. 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14247 N. 37th Place have a pool?
No, 14247 N. 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14247 N. 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 14247 N. 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14247 N. 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14247 N. 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
