14247 N. 37th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1064 square feet in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, master bedroom, ceiling fan, window coverings throughout, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 1 car carport, covered patio, storage room and grass landscaping.



Cross Streets: Greenway/36th Street

Directions: South on 36th St, East on Acoma Dr, South on 37th Pl to the home on the Left



(RLNE4982872)