14222 N 17TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

The home is for lease, lease option to purchase and purchase. Hidden in the Estates at Tapatio Cliffs is a Pointe golf course Look Out Mountain neighborhood. A Fabulous 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home. The home features; a spacious 3 car garage, RV gate, RV storage and spa, large grass play yard, and storage shed. Abundant shopping, fine dining restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, and more are minutes for your convenience. Five-star resort features a golf course that winds through the mountain and community. Hiking trains are minutes from the front door, experience Lookout mountain from the top and see your new home. Two community pools, and a club house, community walkways throughout the neighborhood.