Phoenix, AZ
14222 N 17TH Street
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

14222 N 17TH Street

14222 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14222 North 17th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The home is for lease, lease option to purchase and purchase. Hidden in the Estates at Tapatio Cliffs is a Pointe golf course Look Out Mountain neighborhood. A Fabulous 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home. The home features; a spacious 3 car garage, RV gate, RV storage and spa, large grass play yard, and storage shed. Abundant shopping, fine dining restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, and more are minutes for your convenience. Five-star resort features a golf course that winds through the mountain and community. Hiking trains are minutes from the front door, experience Lookout mountain from the top and see your new home. Two community pools, and a club house, community walkways throughout the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14222 N 17TH Street have any available units?
14222 N 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14222 N 17TH Street have?
Some of 14222 N 17TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14222 N 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14222 N 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14222 N 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14222 N 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14222 N 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14222 N 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 14222 N 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14222 N 17TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14222 N 17TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 14222 N 17TH Street has a pool.
Does 14222 N 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14222 N 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14222 N 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14222 N 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
