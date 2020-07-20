All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1419 N. 79th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1419 N. 79th Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

1419 N. 79th Lane

1419 North 79th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1419 North 79th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
This is a beautiful 1602 sqft two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with double garage located near Desert Sky Mall with easy access to I-10. Home features kitchen with all black appliances including built-in microwave, granite counters, pantry, cherrywood cabinets and a center island with breakfast bar and dinette area. Huge master bedroom with large closet, a full bath featuring separate tub/shower & double sinks. Upstairs laundry with full size washer/dryer. Private backyard with covered patio. There is a community pool and playground to top it off. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 N. 79th Lane have any available units?
1419 N. 79th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 N. 79th Lane have?
Some of 1419 N. 79th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 N. 79th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1419 N. 79th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 N. 79th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 N. 79th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1419 N. 79th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1419 N. 79th Lane offers parking.
Does 1419 N. 79th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 N. 79th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 N. 79th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1419 N. 79th Lane has a pool.
Does 1419 N. 79th Lane have accessible units?
No, 1419 N. 79th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 N. 79th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 N. 79th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides at Paradise Valley
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College