1419 N. 79th Lane

This is a beautiful 1602 sqft two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with double garage located near Desert Sky Mall with easy access to I-10. Home features kitchen with all black appliances including built-in microwave, granite counters, pantry, cherrywood cabinets and a center island with breakfast bar and dinette area. Huge master bedroom with large closet, a full bath featuring separate tub/shower & double sinks. Upstairs laundry with full size washer/dryer. Private backyard with covered patio. There is a community pool and playground to top it off. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!