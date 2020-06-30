All apartments in Phoenix
1419 E Hidalgo Avenue
1419 E Hidalgo Avenue

1419 East Hidalgo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1419 East Hidalgo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Schedule Showing Here: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery Great 3 bed - 2 bath, split floor plan. Wood flooring in common area with carpet in bedrooms. SS appliances, washer & dryer, ceiling fans, lower maintenance yard, desert front and back. Owner will maintain the front landscape. Great location for central valley commute. This home is available March 1. Small dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a refundable $300 deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Owner is looking for a longer term tenant. Rent is $1,250 + 4% Tax/ $1,250 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue have any available units?
1419 E Hidalgo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue have?
Some of 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1419 E Hidalgo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 E Hidalgo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

