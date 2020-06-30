1419 E Hidalgo Avenue

Amenities

Schedule Showing Here: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery Great 3 bed - 2 bath, split floor plan. Wood flooring in common area with carpet in bedrooms. SS appliances, washer & dryer, ceiling fans, lower maintenance yard, desert front and back. Owner will maintain the front landscape. Great location for central valley commute. This home is available March 1. Small dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a refundable $300 deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Owner is looking for a longer term tenant. Rent is $1,250 + 4% Tax/ $1,250 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery