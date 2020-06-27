1417 E HOOVER Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 5 BR, 2 bath house, with an RV gate, on property which includes a 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house, in great Central Phoenix location, close to SR-51 and I-10, downtown offices, schools, shopping and entertainment. Main house has a Trane air conditioner, is a 3 BR house, with remodeled bath. Kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Guest house has its own central air, has 2 bedrooms and a remodeled bath. Kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Guest house opens with French doors to side patio. Window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. Laundry room is accessible to both, NO CATS.