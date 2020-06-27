All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1417 E HOOVER Avenue

1417 East Hoover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1417 East Hoover Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 5 BR, 2 bath house, with an RV gate, on property which includes a 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house, in great Central Phoenix location, close to SR-51 and I-10, downtown offices, schools, shopping and entertainment. Main house has a Trane air conditioner, is a 3 BR house, with remodeled bath. Kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Guest house has its own central air, has 2 bedrooms and a remodeled bath. Kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Guest house opens with French doors to side patio. Window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. Laundry room is accessible to both, NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 E HOOVER Avenue have any available units?
1417 E HOOVER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 E HOOVER Avenue have?
Some of 1417 E HOOVER Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 E HOOVER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 E HOOVER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 E HOOVER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1417 E HOOVER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1417 E HOOVER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 E HOOVER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 E HOOVER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 E HOOVER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 E HOOVER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 E HOOVER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 E HOOVER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 E HOOVER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 E HOOVER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 E HOOVER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
