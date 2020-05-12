1414 E Topeka Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a true gem and truly unique starting with a covered patio in the oversized backyard which is home to a beautiful greenhouse and storage shed for all your gardening tools! Inside you will find the open floor plan, with beautifully wood tiled floors, contemporary kitchen with island updated cabinetry. The bathrooms have been updated with a designers eye and really make this home stand out from all the rest! With NO HOA, this home is located in the PV School District, this home is centrally located just minutes from the 101 and SR 51.