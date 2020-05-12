All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1414 E Topeka Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1414 E Topeka Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1414 E Topeka Drive

1414 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1414 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a true gem and truly unique starting with a covered patio in the oversized backyard which is home to a beautiful greenhouse and storage shed for all your gardening tools! Inside you will find the open floor plan, with beautifully wood tiled floors, contemporary kitchen with island updated cabinetry. The bathrooms have been updated with a designers eye and really make this home stand out from all the rest! With NO HOA, this home is located in the PV School District, this home is centrally located just minutes from the 101 and SR 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 E Topeka Drive have any available units?
1414 E Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 E Topeka Drive have?
Some of 1414 E Topeka Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 E Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 E Topeka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 E Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1414 E Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1414 E Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 E Topeka Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 E Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 E Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 E Topeka Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 E Topeka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 E Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 E Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 E Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 E Topeka Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College