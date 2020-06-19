1410 W Clarendon Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Thanks for your interest in 1410 W Clarendon. The rent is $1450/month, the security deposit is $1250, and the application fee is $25/adult. We will work with less than perfect credit, but no prior evictions please. Pets are on a case by case basis.



This newly remodeled 3 bedroom plus den, 1 bath house is available for move in today. Relax and play in the fenced backyard with mature trees with a rear RV gate for secure storage. Recent new ac, paint, indoor laundry and upgraded bath with stylish easy care tile floors throughout. Enjoy the convenient location just off 15th Ave between Indian School and Osborn, close to Phoenix College and downtown. Your children can easily walk to both Encanto and Clarendon Elementary Schools, with award winning Dual Language immersion programs and full day kindergarten.



Enjoy the convenient location just off 15th Ave between Indian School and Osborn, close to Phoenix College and downtown. Your children can easily walk to both Encanto and Clarendon Elementary Schools, with award winning Dual Language immersion programs and full day kindergarten.