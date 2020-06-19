All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1410 W Clarendon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1410 W Clarendon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 W Clarendon Avenue

1410 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Campus Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1410 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Thanks for your interest in 1410 W Clarendon. The rent is $1450/month, the security deposit is $1250, and the application fee is $25/adult. We will work with less than perfect credit, but no prior evictions please. Pets are on a case by case basis.

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom plus den, 1 bath house is available for move in today. Relax and play in the fenced backyard with mature trees with a rear RV gate for secure storage. Recent new ac, paint, indoor laundry and upgraded bath with stylish easy care tile floors throughout. Enjoy the convenient location just off 15th Ave between Indian School and Osborn, close to Phoenix College and downtown. Your children can easily walk to both Encanto and Clarendon Elementary Schools, with award winning Dual Language immersion programs and full day kindergarten.

Enjoy the convenient location just off 15th Ave between Indian School and Osborn, close to Phoenix College and downtown. Your children can easily walk to both Encanto and Clarendon Elementary Schools, with award winning Dual Language immersion programs and full day kindergarten.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 W Clarendon Avenue have any available units?
1410 W Clarendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 W Clarendon Avenue have?
Some of 1410 W Clarendon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 W Clarendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 W Clarendon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 W Clarendon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 W Clarendon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1410 W Clarendon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1410 W Clarendon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1410 W Clarendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 W Clarendon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 W Clarendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1410 W Clarendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1410 W Clarendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 W Clarendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 W Clarendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 W Clarendon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College