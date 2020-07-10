1410 E mobile Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is in nearly perfect condition with custom paint, new laminate flooring, 2-car garage, tile flooring, window coverings throughout, & a spacious kitchen with island opening to eat in kitchen/dining area with bay window. New oven will be installed. The split floor-plan is perfect for a family with largegreat room and private master SUITE featuring double sinks & a walk-in closet. Homes in this area go quickly, so call us today!! Lessee to verify all information!!